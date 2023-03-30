St. Louis-based construction company McCarthy will build Illinois' largest-ever solar energy project

ST. LOUIS — The largest solar energy project in Illinois will be built by a St. Louis-based construction company.
Des Peres-based McCarthy Building Cos. is the engineering, procurement and construction contractor on Swift Current Energy’s Double Black Diamond solar panel project that will be built in Waverly, Illinois, in Sangamon County about 45 minutes south of Springfield, Illinois. The massive array, with 1.6 million solar panels, will provide renewable energy to the city of Chicago and Illinois companies such as Bloomington-based insurance company State Farm.
Development costs for the project were not disclosed.
Crews have already started site work on the project, and the peak workforce is expected to be at the site for about 14 months, starting in late 2023, McCarthy said in a news release. About 435 union contractors will be hired for the job, which will have diversity, equity and inclusion hiring goals, according to the release.