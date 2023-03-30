St. Louis-based construction company McCarthy will build Illinois' largest-ever solar energy project

McCarthy will train workers in large-scale utility solar construction as part of the project, the company said.

ST. LOUIS — The largest solar energy project in Illinois will be built by a St. Louis-based construction company.

Des Peres-based McCarthy Building Cos. is the engineering, procurement and construction contractor on Swift Current Energy’s Double Black Diamond solar panel project that will be built in Waverly, Illinois, in Sangamon County about 45 minutes south of Springfield, Illinois. The massive array, with 1.6 million solar panels, will provide renewable energy to the city of Chicago and Illinois companies such as Bloomington-based insurance company State Farm.

Development costs for the project were not disclosed.