ST. LOUIS — Companies across the St. Louis region have had to make workforce reductions as they navigate the coronavirus’ effects on their businesses.

While restaurants and hotels have been hit the hardest, companies in all sectors have made workforce adjustments. As the Business Journal reported, over 91,000 Missourians filed unemployment claims for the week ended April 4, still huge but down by 13% from the prior week's total. Illinois' claims jumped 13% from the prior week, to 201,041.

The St. Louis Business Journal has compiled a list of furloughs and layoffs according to company announcements, state notices and other reporting. Click on the links in each entry for more information.

Manufacturing

Alsco Inc., a renter of uniforms and linen to the industry, with a location in the city of St. Louis' Kosciusko neighborhood, at 315 Lynch St. laid off 39 workers at the city plant in late March, according to spokesman Ben Fox.

Boot maker Red Wing Shoe Co. Inc. of Washington said it will partially close a Potosi facility at 1 Red Wing Drive, impacting 184 people. It said it thought the move would be temporary.

Chesterfield-based Aegion Corp., a rehabber of infrastructure pipelines, cut wages for North American salaried employees by 15% to 50%, and furloughed about 15% of its workforce.

Caleres Inc., the global footwear company and retailer, has laid off 368 workers, including a large call center staff, at its Clayton headquarters due to the coronavirus pandemic. The lay offs at the 8300 Maryland Ave. offices occurred March 28 and 29, and are expected to be temporary, the company said in a letter dated April 2 and received Wednesday by the state Office of Workforce Development.

Town & Country-based Rawlings Sporting Goods is temporarily laying off 140 employees at its headquarters. The move followed news that it would cut 130 workers at a Washington, Missouri, plant.

St. Louis-based movie theater seat manufacturer VIP Cinemas will shut down after economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic made its restructuring plan impossible, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources. The company, which employed 373 people, told workers it would shut down. VIP Cinemas in February filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and had hoped to emerge in mid-April.

General Motors suspended production at its Wentzville assembly plant in mid-March, pausing work at all North American manufacturing plants due to market conditions caused by the coronavirus. More than 4,100 employees work at the Wentzville plant.

Amcor Rigid Packaging USA LLC, a subsidiary of Amcor PLC of Melbourne, Australia (NYSE: AMCR), laid off 105 workers in mid-March. The facility is located at 5801 N. Lindbergh Blvd., and is owned by an entity affiliated with Duke Realty of Indianapolis (NYSE: DRE). Amcor said the layoffs, affecting employees who aren't unionized, would go from June 17 to Aug. 31, after which the facility would close.

Health care/wellness

Wellbridge Athletic Club & Spa. The Clayton gym, at 7620 Forsyth Blvd., said it would furlough 213 employees. "It is not possible at this time to identify a date on which the club will reopen," it said.

The Gateway Region YMCA, which has its facilities closed through April 22, has temporarily laid off staff, according to a note to members. It didn't specify how many employees were affected. The organization has 24 branches and a $75 million budget.

