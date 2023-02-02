St. Louis convention center expansion won't be completed without more money, tourism head says

The comments from Kitty Ratcliffe, president of Explore St. Louis, came during a Board of Aldermen Convention and Tourism Committee hearing. In December, she said that even with an extra $30 million for the project coming from a legal settlement over the relocation of the St. Louis Rams, cost overruns related to inflation and supply chain disruptions means there wouldn't be enough money to finish the America's Center expansion as originally contemplated. Officials currently are expanding exhibit space west across Ninth Street and doubling the number of enclosed loading docks, with completion contemplated for the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024.