Eviction moratorium extended in St. Louis

Eviction moratorium in the city has been extended through March 1

ST. LOUIS — An eviction moratorium in the city of St. Louis has been extended again, through March 1, the St. Louis Circuit Court announced Friday.

The presiding judge, Michael Stelzer, cited in an administrative order various government directives that "have declared that evictions during the Covid-19 pandemic create a public health crisis."

The city moratorium included exceptions for criminal behavior, property damage and violations of contractual obligations besides rent. Commercial evictions also are allowed.

St. Louis County, in banning evictions, has no such exceptions. It has cited the safety of Sheriff's Office employees in its ban. Those workers carry out evictions. St. Louis County has no end date for its moratorium.

While advocates say tenants shouldn't face homelessness during a pandemic, small-scale landlords complain that they need rental income to keep up with obligations such as real estate taxes and maintenance.