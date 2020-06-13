St. Louis marijuana firm will be first in state to begin operations

BeLeaf Medical has been awarded three cultivation licenses, two manufacturing licenses and five dispensary licenses, all in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based medical marijuana company will the first in the state to begin operations Monday.

BeLeaf Medical’s Sinse cultivation facility in St. Louis County received the go-ahead by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) after passing all required inspections.

BeLeaf Medical has been awarded three cultivation licenses, two manufacturing licenses and five dispensary licenses, all in the St. Louis area.

“While achieving licenses to bring the long-awaited medicine to Missourians was the initial and difficult first step for Sinse, finally receiving commencement after rigorous review and inspection of our operations along with the expertise and capabilities from DHSS, was equally gratifying," said Kevin Riggs, BeLeaf Medical president.

Sinse plans to sell bulk and packaged flower to dispensaries. It will also sell pre-packaged flowers in one-quarter and one-eighth jars as well as pre-rolls.

John Curtis, chief operating officer of BeLeaf Medical, said the company plans to start wholesale sales by the fourth quarter.

The cultivation operation will work under the brand name of Sinse, short for sinsemilla, the highly potent flower of the cannabis plant.