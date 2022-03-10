New Metro East development will house Drunken Fish and Kimchi Guys locations

The Drunken Fish and Kimchi Guys will both be opening locations in the new development by early 2023.

ILLINOIS, USA — So Hospitality Group, owned and operated by entrepreneur and chef Munsok So, will expand two of its restaurant concepts to Edwardsville by early 2023.

The restaurant group's Drunken Fish sushi restaurant and Kimchi Guys, specializing in Korean fried chicken, will open locations in a new 10,000-square-foot building in Trace on the Parkway, at the intersection of Governors Parkway and Route 157.

Trace on the Parkway is a $50 million mixed-use development by Highland-based Plocher Construction Co. on the former site of the Madison Mutual Insurance Co. headquarters.

So told the Business Journal he purchased about 1.75 acres for the restaurant group's new building from Plocher Construction about two months ago.

He said he hopes construction will begin by May, following the approval of architectural and design plans. So declined to disclose the purchase price for the property or building costs.

So Hospitality Group plans to occupy only half the building with the new Drunken Fish and Kimchi Guys locations once it's completed, with the remainder of the space available for rent to tenants.

Buying the land for the purpose of constructing his own building to meet his personal needs as a restaurant owner makes him unique at Trace on the Parkway, where he said he is "the only outlier who owns a building in the development.” For example, the new Drunken Fish will feature an outdoor dining area.