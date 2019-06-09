ST. LOUIS — A dinner at 801 Chophouse in Clayton will set you back about $100. But add a bottle of 1997 Screaming Eagle cabernet, and the bill rises to $9,850.

For the second year in a row, 801 Chophouse had the most expensive bottle of wine on St. Louis' list of most expensive restaurants. But it only had the fourth-highest dinner price.

The St. Louis Business Journal ranked restaurants by average dinner price for one, which includes one appetizer, one entree and one glass of wine. In the case of a tie, restaurants were ranked by the price of their tasting menu.

Including 801 Chophouse, four restaurants on this year's list are chain establishments. Among the individual restaurants are historic local steakhouse Tony's, modern dining establishment Elaia and Cottleville-based destination restaurant Stone Soup Cottage.