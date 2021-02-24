New retail tenant opens at Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS — A new retail tenant has opened up operations at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.
Starbucks on Monday opened its 1,500-square-foot location on the ground floor of the 11-story PwC Pennant Building, which debuted at Ballpark Village in 2019. The Seattle-based coffee chain’s store at Ballpark Village will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Starbucks joins several existing tenants at the PwC Pennant Building. Office tenants include PwC, investment bank ButcherJoseph and Fox Sports Midwest. Scott Credit Union last year opened a 1,200-square-foot full-service branch at the base of the building.
On Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals and Ballpark Village development partner Cordish Cos. announced that a 30,000-square-foot coworking facility will open this spring at the PwC Pennant Building. That facility, called Spark St. Louis, will occupy the tower’s entire ninth floor.
