Starbucks, retail, apartments could be headed for former shopping plaza in Metro East

O'FALLON, Ill. — The site of a demolished shopping plaza in the Metro East would become a mixed-use development with a Starbucks and apartment complex in a proposal under consideration.

Robert B. Kim of JRJ Family Limited Partnership, based in San Juan Capistrano, California, is requesting rezoning for a 4.93-acre site at the corner of U.S. Highway 50 and South Lincoln Avenue in O’Fallon, Illinois, according to an agenda for the O’Fallon Planning Commission’s Jan. 10 meeting.

The development, on land owned by JRJ, would be known as Southview Plaza after the original retail center that was demolished in August 2020, and be divided into three lots and uses: The first phase would build a Starbucks. The second phase would add a retail development and a multifamily residential development.

The project is very preliminary, and what is currently known about the plans is included in city documents, Kim said. Development costs were not disclosed in city documents.

The Starbucks or similar coffee shop, to be completed by the end of 2023, would occupy about 2,016 square feet with an outdoor patio, according to the plans. It would face Highway 50.

The potential 100-unit apartment building, which is targeted to start construction in 2025, would take up roughly 41,500 square feet, for apartments or mixed-use. A developer still has to be identified for the three-story apartment complex, the city said. Tenant parking would be built under the building at ground level.

