Tom Coghill, co-owner of Iron Barley restaurant in High Ridge, dies at 58

ST. LOUIS — Tom Coghill, co-owner of the Iron Barley restaurant, died Friday. He was 58. No cause was announced.

Coghill and his wife, Gen, opened Iron Barley in 2003 after Coghill had spent a decade working at Frazer's, the longtime Benton Park restaurant. Coghill had worked in Missouri's restaurant industry since 1978, according to the Iron Barley website.

In 2017, after 14 years in business, Iron Barley moved from its original location in the Carondelet neighborhood to a space three times bigger in High Ridge, Missouri, at 3367 High Ridge Blvd. The move brought a new name for the restaurant, Iron Barley’s High Hog Ridge.