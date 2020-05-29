UMSL seeking buyer for one of its properties

The building has been vacant for nearly 10 years

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri - St. Louis said Wednesday it is seeking proposals for purchase of the former Incarnate Word Convent property in Bel Nor.

The university purchased the property in 1993 and renamed it Normandie Hall, which originally housed honors college students and later administrative offices. The building has been vacant for nearly 10 years, officials said.

"Several people have inquired recently about the facility, which gives us hope that the property can be transformed in a manner that benefits the neighborhood and adjacent Incarnate Word Academy," Bob Samples, UMSL's chief of staff, said in a statement.

UMSL sought to demolish the property in 2014, but at the request of local officials and residents, the university instead issued requests for proposals to lease and/or purchase. The university received one response, which did not meet basic RFP requirements at the time, officials said.

The property includes two attached buildings and a small boiler house. Normandie Hall is 31,540 square feet and has four stories. The building was constructed in 1929. St. Agnes Hall is a four-story, 27,615-square-foot masonry building constructed in 1960. The site is 5.25 acres.

The university will hold a public display of the buildings on June 2 and will provide individual tours at a later date. Additional RFP details can be found here. Proposals are due June 25.

