Report: St. Louis is America's fastest-shrinking city

ST. LOUIS — If St. Louis seems smaller these days, it’s not just your imagination. According to population research from business insurance resource AdvisorSmith, the city is America’s No. 1 fastest-shrinking metropolis.

St. Louis’ population declined by an annualized 1.1% between 2014 and 2019, according to U.S. Census data used for the analysis. The study compared U.S. cities with at least 250,000 residents.

The next-fastest-shrinking city was Baltimore, with a 1% annualized decline. Only two of the 10 fastest-shrinking cities were located outside the East and Midwest regions of the continental United States.

In contrast to St. Louis, Kansas City logged an annualized growth rate between 2014 and 2019 of 1%. The two fastest-growing cities in the U.S. were Irvine, California, and the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nevada, both with a rate of 3.1%. All 10 fastest-growing cities were located in the South and West.

