University City defends hiring former St. Louis-area Congressman Lacy Clay after he's named in corruption scandal

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — University City officials are defending their hiring of former St. Louis-area Congressman Lacy Clay as a federal lobbyist after a report said he's the unnamed public official in a corruption indictment.

U City Sept. 1 hired Clay's firm, Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw, Pittman LLP, of Washington, D.C., to lobby on various issues at a rate of $8,609 per month, a rate higher than what was proposed by one other bidder. A primary issue is the city's desire to see Congress approve funding for a $9 million flood-mitigating detention basin to be located on federal property in Overland.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, in a report over the weekend, named Clay, 66, as the unnamed "public official one" who appeared in a federal indictment of three St. Louis aldermen last summer, citing new details in recently released search warrants.

