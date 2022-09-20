Walmart investing $240M to update Missouri stores

Locations in the St. Louis region receiving updates include stores in Maplewood, St. Peters, Fenton, Lake St. Louis and O'Fallon.

ST. LOUIS — Walmart Inc. on Tuesday announced plans to invest an estimated $240 million this year in the state of Missouri to update and remodel 41 stores.

The company said its store updates will expand shopping options by offering pick up, delivery and express deliveries, or deliveries in under two hours. The updates will also make the company’s Walmart+ membership program available to more customers, the company said.

Walmart+ launched in September 2020, and the membership program offers benefits including free shipping, free delivery from stores and a discount on fuel.

Last month, Walmart said it agreed to a deal with Paramount Global to offer the entertainment company’s Paramount+ streaming service to subscribers of its membership program. The move seeks to challenge Amazon.com Inc., which offers its own benefits and streaming service to its members.

In addition to pick up and delivery improvements, stores will be equipped with increased numbers of self-checkout lanes and manned registered; contactless payment options; mother’s and health service rooms; new fixtures, LED lighting and flooring; refreshed paint and signage; and remodeled bathrooms, the company said.

Walmart has a strong presence in Missouri, operating more than 150 retail units and employing more than 45,000 associates.