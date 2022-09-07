$112M warehouse development approved in St. Louis County

The new warehouse project is expected to cost $112 million, but that could change depending on the cost of supplies and materials.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A warehouse developer is planning another industrial park in St. Louis County, this time with three new buildings on 90.95 acres.

Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development received zoning approval Thursday from the Maryland Heights City Council for River Valley Commerce Center, a development of three large warehouses totaling more than 1 million square feet at 149 River Valley Drive and 860 Hog Hollow Road.

The new warehouse project is expected to cost $112 million, but that could change depending on the cost of supplies and materials, a NorthPoint spokeswoman said.

Earlier this year, Detroit-based Precision Vehicle Holding dropped a plan to construct a vehicle holding facility at the site following pushback from neighbors. The city council also approved that project.

River Valley Commerce Center will be built through tilt-up concrete construction, with buildings designed in shades of gray and tan, according to the proposal.

The largest of the trio of new warehouses will have 495,000 square feet, and tenants at the site will revolve around storage and logistics, according to a city report. A NorthPoint spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a question about whether the buildings are speculative.

NorthPoint has another development, Riverport Trade Center, under construction in Maryland Heights.

The River Valley site is southwest of routes 141 and 364 and is bordered to the west by a Missouri American Water treatment facility, to the east by Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park, to the north by Schmittel’s Nursery and another warehouse development, Westport Commerce Center, and to the south by a rail line and single-family homes in Chesterfield.