Power went out to several homes in Florissant on Saturday afternoon after a car flipped into a light pole and caught fire.
The crash happened on New Halls Ferry Road, just west of Hambletonian Drive.
Witnesses on scene told 5 On Your Side that two people were inside. Police have not released the condition of anyone involved in the crash.
As of 4 p.m., 118 customers were without service in the area. Ameren crews were on scene working to restore power.
This is a developing story.