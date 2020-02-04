ST. LOUIS — April 2 was supposed to be the St. Louis Cardinals home opener. And while it’s not happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a shiny new trophy in downtown St. Louis.

It’s a World Series trophy replica and it’s outside of Ballpark Village. The replica is over 30 feet tall and weighs about 6,000 pounds. You can find it between the PwC Pennant building and Onelife Fitness.

The Cardinals are encouraging everyone to stay home and participate in its ‘stay-at-home opener’ on Thursday. The team is encouraging fans to wear their Cards gear and share their home opener memories on social media using #STLStayHomeOpener.

