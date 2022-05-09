The City of St. Louis needs 911 dispatchers, tree trimmers, lifeguards and utility workers. And be sure to grab a free bus to the Annie Malone Parade.

ST. LOUIS — Job fairs, and free rides to the Annie Malone Parade on May 15 headline today's Career Central.

City of St. Louis Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department continue job fair series

The City of St. Louis Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department is offering full-time and seasonal positions through a series of job fairs.

The next one is Saturday, May 14, at the Gamble Rec Center, 2907 Gamble St., St. Louis, MO 63106.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department is especially looking for lifeguards, full-time and seasonal utility workers, recreation assistants, and tree trimmers.

You do not have to be a city resident to qualify for seasonal jobs.

These positions pay $15 an hour and come with competitive benefits.

SLATE, First Student Partner with Annie Malone to provide free transportation at May Day Parade

Need a ride to the Annie Malone May Day Parade?

SLATE and First Student are partnering with Annie Malone to provide free transportation during the event.

The free shuttle service runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Sunday, May 15.

The parade starts at 1 p.m.

Busses will run every 30 minutes from two locations: Natural Bridge and Union on the Schnucks parking lot, and the intersection of Olive and 23rd Street.

During the parade, SLATE will distribute free bus passes to St. Louis youth ages 13- to 25.

The passes can be used for the rest of the year.

911 dispatchers needed

The City of St. Louis is looking for 911 dispatchers.

The job involves receiving and evaluating telephone calls in the police division's 911 call center, dispatching police units, redirecting calls to EMS dispatch, fire equipment dispatch or other agencies, and performing REJIS (Regional Justice Information System) and MULES (Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System) searches for missing and wanted/warrant vehicle and person records.

Pay starts at about $20 an hour with good benefits.

Job Seekers’ Garden Club and RockIt Careers host June 16 networking event

Job Seekers' Garden Club and RockIt Careers are hosting a day-long career event Thursday, June 16.

It runs from Noon to 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn at 1030 Woodcrest Terrace Drive in Creve Coeur.

Nine career coaches and motivational speakers will make presentations throughout the day.

Get help with networking, head-shots and your resume.