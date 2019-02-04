RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A new shop offering CBD products opened at the Galleria on Tuesday.

Leaf and Co. is a ‘sleek and upscale’ shop offering shoppers with a curated selection of CBD products.

CBD has been rapidly exploding on the scene as a natural supplement; studies have suggested it offers a wide variety of health benefits.

Leaf and Co.’s grand opening will kick off at 5:30pm, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, CBD-infused refreshments, and catering by local eatery Crispy Edge. All are welcome to stop by and explore the new store, though the grand opening celebration is by invitation only.