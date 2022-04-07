Longtime Centene leader Michael Neidorff dies after lengthy illness

"Michael was Centene Corporation’s visionary leader for more than 25 years," a statement from family said. "He built a remarkable American business success story."

ST. LOUIS — Michael Neidorff, the longtime leader of Clayton-based insurance company Centene, died at the age of 79 Thursday, a statement from his family said.

Neidorff joined Centene as CEO in 1996 and helped the company grow from a $40 million, single-health plan to a $125 billion company with 25 million customers.

"Michael was Centene Corporation’s visionary leader for more than 25 years," the statement said. "He built a remarkable American business success story and his commitment to providing affordable, high-quality health care to the most vulnerable people transformed lives across the globe."

As the company grew, both Neidorff and Centene became philanthropic leaders in St. Louis and across the country. He was awarded the St. Louis Post Dispatch's Citizen of the Year in 2017 for leading a $30 million investment in the city of Ferguson following the unrest of 2014.