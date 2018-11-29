Editor’s note: Some may find the details of this story disturbing.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A Ferguson-Florissant School District employee has been placed on leave for alleged misconduct, according to school officials. The alleged misconduct occurred in the Hazelwood School District in 2015.

On Tuesday evening, the district became aware of allegations against a staff member, who has been identified as Deonte Taylor. Taylor was immediately contacted and told not to report to school and go to human resource services on Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson, by Wednesday evening, the Ferguson-Florissant School District alerted parents. Thursday morning, the district sent a message by email and phone to all Walnut Grove parents.

‘We do not have any reason to believe that any of our students at Walnut Grove have been affected; however, out of an abundance of caution we are contacting parents of students in the staff member’s class and asking them to report any concerns to the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Ferguson-Florissant School District always conducts background checks during the hiring process. This employee’s criminal and child abuse/neglect background check came back clear with no indication of prior criminal history. The district would not knowingly hire a potential employee who had a record of or had committed crimes against children.’

Charges were filed on Nov. 28 against Taylor.

According to the Florissant Police Department, they investigated this case in 2015 and the case remained open and ongoing. Due to new revelations with this case investigators were able to make an arrest.

According to a probable cause statement, in November 2015, Taylor took a 7-year-old boy out of class and into another room where the boy performed oral sex on Taylor. He’s facing three charges of first-degree statutory sodomy.

The incident occurred while Taylor was a teacher’s assistant at Lusher Elementary School.

