ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Cute alert!

Grant’s Farm has new miniature cattle and they’re adorable! You can stop by for a feeding session with the newest members of Grant’s Farm.

‘Have you HERD about our new miniature cattle? 🐄

Make the moooove and stop by for a feeding session with them. #stl #stlouis #VisitMo,’ Grant’s Frm shared on Twitter.