ST. LOUIS — Cincinnati leaders are coming to St. Louis in a collaborative effort to improve community health for both cities.

From March 4 to 7, Beyond Housing will host representatives from the Cincinnati mayor's office, police department, local education, social services, youth development and small businesses.

They will tour the city and learn about community development work in the municipalities within the Normandy Schools Collaborative school district.

Beyond Housing identified the area under its 24:1 Initiative, an effort to address challenges in the area and make it a better place to live.

The initiative focuses on key areas it says are crucial to success -- education, housing, health, job training and access, economic development and personal finance.

Last summer, St. Louis leaders traveled to Cincinnati for a similar tour. The two cities hope to share insights and collaborate in an effort to improve community health.

"The visit is part of a joint peer-learning effort between agencies in St. Louis and Cincinnati—two cities with many commonalities and similar challenges—to examine the social determinants of health and share knowledge and best practices on how to better support the health of entire communities," Beyond Housing said in press release.

The joint effort is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

