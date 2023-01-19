Circle K is bringing back Fuel Day discount for Missouri, Illinois drivers on Friday

More than 300 participating locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel from 3-6 p.m. Friday.

ST. LOUIS — Circle K is offering local customers a big discount at the pump on Friday.

The convenience store chain announced that it is bringing back its Fuel Day promotion, offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel for those who fill up at participating locations from 3-6 p.m. on Jan. 20. More than 300 Circle K stores in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa are taking part.

The chain said it decided to bring back the event due to a positive reception when it was last held in December.

“We were thrilled with the great customer response to our last fuel day event before the holidays, which is why we’re bringing this great event back for an encore,” said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s vice president of operations for the Heartland Business Unit, in a press release announcing the promotion. “We hope the additional savings will make it easier for our customers at a time when they’re looking for a little relief from that financial pinch following their holiday spending.”

The sale is only available at participating locations across the three states, selling either Circle K fuels or Shell brand fuel. To find the nearest participating location, check the Circle K store locator.