Worker dies from injuries after collapse at Clayton construction site

Investigators believe a steel form used to pour foundations became dislodged and collapsed while one employee was working on the panel

CLAYTON, Mo. — A construction crew member who was injured while working Monday morning in St. Louis County has died.

On Monday, the Clayton Fire Department responded at 7:34 a.m. to Forsyth Avenue and Brentwood Boulevard, which is near the busy Downtown Clayton area and on the corner of Shaw Park. The incident happened at the high-rise building under construction at the intersection.

At this time, investigators said they believe a steel form used to pour foundations became dislodged and collapsed. The panel was about 20 feet high and 5 feet wide.

The worker who was on the panel fell when it collapsed, it's unknown exactly how far he fell.

Construction crews on the scene were able to move the panel and begin CPR on their colleague before first responders arrived. The Clayton Fire Department said firefighters were able to then take over “advanced life support” until the worker was transferred to the emergency room at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Officials confirmed on Friday he died from his injuries.