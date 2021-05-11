Enter for your chance to win tickets to 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker'

The reimagining of Tchaikovsky’s ballet comes to Stifel Theatre November 26.

ST. LOUIS — Tchaikovsky’s 129-year-old ballet is reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle in The Hip Hop Nutcracker, arriving at Stifel Theatre on November 26.

A unique and joyful holiday mash-up for the whole family, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music.

Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, the production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of Hip Hop’s founding fathers.

Through this remixed and reimagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker take audiences on a journey that celebrates love, community, and the magic of the holiday season.

