Corrections officer attacked by inmates at City Justice Center, police say

ST. LOUIS — A corrections officer was hurt in an attack at the St. Louis City Justice Center Friday morning, police said.

Police said two inmates had a "homemade sharp object" and assaulted a corrections officer.

The officer was injured on his face and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The CJC has been the scene of multiple safety incidents in the last year and a half. Inmates have rioted multiple times, breaking windows and lighting fires.

A St. Louis man was charged on June 1 with assaulting a corrections officer at the St. Louis City Justice Center.

A woman whose loved one has been incarcerated at the CJC told the 5 On Your Side I-Team that it was "hell in a cell," where many people who are locked up are just awaiting trial.

A former CJC corrections officer was sentenced to four years in prison after she admitted to being involved in the assault of a detainee by opening a cell door for attackers to get to their victim.