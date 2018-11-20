CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The Creve Coeur Joint Crime Prevention Program is offering a self-defense class for women and girls next month.

The classes will teach the Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) System, a program focusing on realistic self-defense tactics and techniques. The classes will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 to 13.

The event posted on the Creve Coeur Police Department's Facebook page said the system is not a martial arts program. The classes will be taught by certified RAD instructors.

The classes will be broken down into the following topics:

Day 1: Students will learn the manual and be involved in a discussion of risk reduction strategies, date rape, continuum of survival, defensive strategies and the basic principles of defense.

Day 2: Participating students will continue the process of hands-on training. The techniques utilized by RAD Systems are based on simple gross motor skills and are developed to the point that they become instinctual through repetition.

Day 3: Students will have the opportunity to use these techniques in dynamic impact training by striking padded equipment held by the instructors.

Day 4: Students will participate in "simulated assault" scenarios with RAD instructors, who along with participants, wear state-of-the-art protective gear specifically designed for this training.

