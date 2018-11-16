DES PERES, Mo. — Do you ever find a new gadget, game, accessory, or other product that seems really neat on the internet--but might just be too good to be true? Do you ever wish you could try before you buy?

The newest store at West County Center, We the People, lets you do that. They're described as "the world’s only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and community," and they chose St. Louis as their first US location after massive success in Singapore and Malaysia. Their current location is a "pop-up" so they can be in the mall in time for the beginning of the holiday shopping season, but they will eventually move to another permanent location within the mall sometime next month.

Company reps say St. Louis is a good location because of low cost of living, easy access to the rest of the country, and a spirit of innovation and technological interest.

Ryan Sim, here from Singapore to set up shop, says he's had many people tell him that St. Louis is the "low key Midwest version of Silicon Valley," and he believes it. He also says they hope to expand to other markets, but keep a warehouse in St. Louis.

