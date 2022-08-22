Cruiser the miracle colt celebrates 1st birthday at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch

"The fact that Cruiser is alive to celebrate his first birthday is a miracle," a press release from Longmeadow said.

UNION, Mo. — There was a special celebration at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch last week.

Cruiser the colt celebrated his first birthday last week with all his friends at Longmeadow and the Humane Society of Missouri. He even got a cake made just for him, and got to celebrate with his friend and fellow rescue horse, Twister.

In October of 2020, a tractor-trailer crash threatened the lives of 15 horses. Longmeadow was able to rehabilitate them, including 20-year-old Journey.

During the rehab process, staff members discovered Journey was pregnant. Although Journey had been through a rough crash and was already beyond the ideal age for pregnancy, she was able to give birth to Cruiser on Aug. 16, 2021.

Cruiser is a permanent resident of Longmeadow and is eligible to be sponsored through Longmeadow's Barn Buddies program. If you want to support Cruiser, Twister or any of the other Barn Buddies, click here.

