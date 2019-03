EUREKA, Mo. — Three customers were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into Poor Richard's in Eureka, Missouri, Wednesday night.

Police said the car backed into the restaurant on the 100 block of Hilltop Village Center at around 9:30. The car drove away but was caught a short time later by Eureka police.

The car punched a hole into the exterior of the building and damaged the bar on the inside. There was no structural damage to the building.