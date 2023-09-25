Team cycling from St. Louis to Indianapolis for cancer research

'Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer' goes from Oregon to the Jersey Shore and is led by Bristol-Myers Squibb in partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

ST. LOUIS — A group of dedicated cyclists took off from St. Louis Monday morning, headed to Indianapolis. Every single mile pedaled raises funds for cancer research.

'Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer' goes from Cannon Beach, Oregon to the Jersey Shore in the hopes of saving more lives. The group that met at Ballpark Village on Monday is one of nine different teams. They are cycling from St. Louis to Indianapolis over three days.

The annual event is led by Bristol-Meyers Squibb in partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

For riders like Susan Glisson, this is personal.

"I needed to show myself and others that cancer is not going to win and that I've survived, and I need to live my life because I am still here," she said.

Glisson said there was a time when doing what she is doing now seemed impossible.

"It's encouraging that I actually I went from a time where I could barely hold myself up on my bike to now, I'm able to ride 75 miles and hold myself up by myself," she said.

As a two-time breast cancer survivor, Glisson has seen first-hand the impact research has on treatment.

"If we didn't have research, I wouldn't be here today because I've had it twice in 1997 and 2015, and it changed tremendously, just from 1997 to 2015. I can only imagine how it's going to continue to change and be better and better and have more survivors than those that have lost their battle," she said.

That's why Glisson is one of many biking the cross-country journey, after training for nearly six months.

"There's a lot of emotions... anxious, nervousness, excitement. Glad it's finally here. We'll probably start crying when we roll off and we'll cry when we end because it's over," she said.

Shane Jacobson, V Foundation for Cancer Research CEO, said 100% of the funds raised will go through the foundation and straight to cancer research.

"What we know is those new ideas, that new jet fuel to the cancer research continuum that's absolutely essential for us to move the needle and ultimately bring more cures and save more lives," he said.

According to Jacobson, in total, riders will bike nearly 3,000 miles in 27 days with a goal to raise $1 million.

"For them, though, as much as it is the ride, the physical side of this... inside, for them, it's driven by their 'why.' It's a 'why' or many 'why's' that they hold close to their hearts," he said.

Whether their 'why' is a spouse, parent, kid friend or even themselves, Jacobson said, the cross-country journey is all about hope and showing that cancer won't win.

"There's a level of hope and positivity that comes with the V Foundation and in partnership with organizations like Bristol-Myers Squibb and this year's 'Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer' ride, we know that hope is possible, cures are possible because of strong partnerships and fundraising," he said.

For survivors like Glisson, her journey has taught her to not sweat the small stuff.

"Life is short and beautiful and embrace every moment and opportunity, whether it is good, bad or ugly. You're still here," she said.

One of the riders in the St. Louis group is actually going through chemotherapy treatment right now.