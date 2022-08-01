2 people believed dead after plane crashes in St. Charles County

Around 7:30 p.m., the plane disappeared from radar, and officials said residents near the crash site reported hearing or seeing it go down around the same time.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Debris from a small plane that disappeared from radar about 20 minutes after it took off Saturday night was found in rural St. Charles County, authorities said.

The twin-engine Beechcraft Baron took off from Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield shortly after 7 p.m. It was traveling to Centennial Airport in Arapahoe County, Colorado, about 17 miles southeast of Denver, according to FlightAware, an app that provides real-time flight data.

Around 7:30 p.m., the plane declared an emergency and disappeared from radar, New Melle fire Chief Dan Casey said.

Officials said several residents along Highway F reported hearing or seeing the plane go down around the same time. The crash site, which spans about 300 yards, is roughly three miles south of New Melle near the Fred Weber Quarry.

Crews from several area fire departments and the Missouri State Highway Patrol searched for about three hours using utility task vehicles and drones before finally finding debris in a heavily wooded area.

Spirit of St. Louis Airport told first responders that two people were thought to be on board the airplane when it crashed. As of 11 p.m. Saturday night, neither person's body had been recovered, and crews called off the search due to the location of the crash, Casey said.

Conditions in the area when the plane disappeared were rainy and overcast.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating what led to the crash. Spokespeople from both agencies did not immediately respond to an email requesting additional information.