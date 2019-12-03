ST. LOUIS — A woman who has lived in the St. Louis area for nearly 20 years after coming from Honduras to seek asylum may not be deported back to Honduras after all.

In February, Ilsa Lizeth Guzman Fajardo was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and told she would be deported to Honduras because she missed a court date in nearly 20 years ago.

She has been in custody at the Pulaski County Detention Center since February.

Guzman's lawyer filed a petition to have her deportation delayed, saying she missed the court date back in 2000 because the date and time were never sent to her. The Supreme Court has since ruled that border agents must give that information to asylum-seekers.

On March 4, U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel ruled that she should not be deported until a hearing can be held. A date for that hearing was not set.