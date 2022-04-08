Dinoroarus is back at Saint Louis Zoo

The popular exhibit opened fully on Friday and runs through Oct. 31.

ST. LOUIS — Editor's note: The above video is from last year's Dinoroarus exhibit.

Saint Louis Zoo is blasting back into the land before time with a return of the Emerson Dinoroarus.

The popular temporary exhibit is "bigger and better than before," according to Friday news release from the zoo. It fully opened on Friday after its soft open in mid-March and is open daily through Oct. 31.

The exhibit features 14 different groupings of animatronic and stationary dinosaurs such as triceratops, tyrannosaurus rex and brachiosaurus, some of which move, eat, roar and spit.

Along with old favorites returning from last year, there are several new features this season:

A new spikey dinosaur, the euoplocephalus

The Dino Dig, a space with a magnetic Dino Wall where guests can build dinosaurs and more digging opportunities

The Dino Play playground

More engaging educational activities

Guests can also see animals that lived alongside dinosaurs, such as North American river otters, fish, moon jellies, sea stars, urchins, sponges, coral and anemones.

Dinoroarus tickets must be bought in person at zoo entrances or any attraction ticket booth. General admission is $5.95 for those 2 and up and free for kids younger than 2 and zoo members. Dinoroarus admission is included in the zoo's $14.95 Adventure Pass.

The seasonal exhibit will continue while the zoo reimagines and redevelops the 3-acre area into a new, permanent family and children's area, according to the zoo's website.