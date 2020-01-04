LINCOLN, Mo. — More than 20 dogs were rescued in Lincoln by Stray Rescue of St. Louis on March 31.

The rescue said many of the dogs that were rescued are pregnant and some of them have injuries. One of the dogs will have to see a cardiovascular specialist, a spokesperson said.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis shared the following message on its Facebook,

“We are all exhausted and sore but so relieved that 23 deserving dogs and puppies have been given a chance today. We would say we are in disbelief of the amount of people who came together to make this happen, but we knew this loving community would show up with unbelievable strength and compassion. We're in tears and need to let this all soak in - We will share a much more in-depth story tomorrow with more photos. Many of the dogs are already receiving emergency medical treatment and we believe a handful are pregnant. Sweet dreams to all. We can't wait to share more with you tomorrow. WE LOVE YOU, THANK YOU.”

To help or donate, click here

MORE STORIES

Watch these alpacas take a field trip around the zoo

This video of penguins roaming around a closed zoo is the cutest thing you’ll see today