ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a Dollar General employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to N. Grand and Kossuth around 1:10 p.m. where a 40-year-old man was found shot and unconscious and not breathing, he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect went into the store and fired several shots. He fled the scene with a black and silver gun with what appeared to be an extended magazine.

