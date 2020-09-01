ST. LOUIS — Calling all knitters! Animals impacted by bushfires in Australia need your help.

It’s estimated that 1 billion animals have died or will die as a result of the fires. More than two dozen people have been killed and 2,000 homes have been destroyed.

Besides donating funds to cover rescue and recovery costs, anyone who can crochet, knit or sew can create items that will be used by wildlife rescuers to help injured or orphaned animals.

Kelsey Ryan

In Missouri, anyone who is interested in donating items, materials or money to cover shipping costs can click here for a list of drop-off sites. There are two drop-off sites in St. Louis.

A GoFundMe and t-shirt fundraiser have also been created to raise money for supplies and shipping costs.

For more information, you can visit the Missouri Sub Hub for American Rescue Crafters Connect Facebook page or send an email to amy@clatter.com.