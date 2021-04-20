Earthquake reported in Eureka

The USGS categorized the earthquake as "weak" with no reports of damage.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An earthquake with a 2.4 magnitude was reported in Eureka Tuesday morning, according to data published by the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported south of Interstate 44 near Route 66 State Park and the Meramec River.

It had a depth of 17 kilometers, which is about 10.5 miles.

People who live in Eureka, Ballwin, House Springs, Fenton, Pacific and parts of St. Louis County reported feeling the earthquake. If you felt the earthquake, you can report it on the USGS website.