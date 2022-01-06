Eckert's now accepting SNAP benefits

"We now have the opportunity to provide fresh and healthy food straight from the source to those who may have limited access otherwise."

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Eckert’s Farm is now accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments through EBT cards.

The family-owned farm made the announcement in a news release Thursday morning. Guests can use their SNAP benefits at Eckert’s Country Store, Garden Center and for pick-your-own fruits and vegetables at its Belleville farm.

At Eckert’s Country Store, guests can use their SNAP benefits to purchase items like vegetables, fruit, meat, fish, dairy products and bread. At the Belleville farm, SNAP can be used for pick-your-own asparagus, tomatoes, beets, zucchini, strawberries, blackberries, peaches and apples.

At the Garden Center, SNAP can be used to purchase seeds for growing fruits and vegetables at home.

“Community is at the heart of everything that we do at Eckert’s,” Chris Eckert, president of Eckert’s, said in the release. “From the very beginning, we’ve always strived to put more farm-grown produce and local foods in the hands of our community where it matters most. We now have the opportunity to provide fresh and healthy food straight from the source to those who may have limited access otherwise.”

This announcement comes after Eckert’s partnered with Operation Food Search to help the organization’s network of 200 food pantries, shelters and food sites, according to the release.

“For years our Eckert’s team members have worked to harvest fruit so we could donate to our neighbors in need. The 2021 gleaning partnership with Operation Food Search and US Foods was an excellent reminder of how many people are in need of homegrown fruits and veggies. We’re excited to feed even more people throughout the region with the SNAP benefits acceptance program,” Eckert said.