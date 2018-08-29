FERGUSON, Mo. — Leaders with the Ferguson-Florissant School District are warning students to be aware of their surroundings after a man was reported acting inappropriately near McCluer South-Berkeley High School this week.

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Joseph Davis said a man may have exposed himself while on the school's track, a day after a man in a similar car approached students leaving school.

According to the letter, school staff saw a man in his late 20s or early 30s was on the track Tuesday morning. The letter said he may have exposed himself before leaving the scene in a gray Chevy Malibu.

The letter said a man matching the description in a similar car approached students who were walking home from class.

The letter said police were called after Monday's incident and are "aware of the situation."

