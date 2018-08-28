ST. LOUIS — A record-setting donation will help Saint Louis University fund a new research institute.

Local philanthropists Dr. Jeanne and Rex Sinquefield gifted $50 million to SLU. It’s the largest donation in the school’s 200-year history.

“On behalf of the entire Saint Louis University community, I want to thank Dr. Jeanne and Rex Sinquefield for their transformational gift and for their unparalleled support of our University,” said SLU President Fred P. Pestello, Ph.D.

The donation will fund a new Saint Louis University Research Institute, which will help the school grow and meet its research goals. The money also will establish a new Sinquefield Center for Applied Economic Research and support SLU’s chess team.

Rex Sinquefield, who is a SLU alumnus and trustee, said he wants generations of SLU students to enjoy the same opportunity he had.

“Saint Louis University was instrumental to my success in life. Jeanne and I are fortunate and happy to give this gift to my alma mater,” he said. “We know it will help propel Saint Louis University and its students to higher levels of excellence in scholarship and research.”

