Franklin County residents will no longer need an emissions test to register their car starting July 1

On July 1, Franklin County residents will no longer be required to get a vehicle emissions test in order to register their cars. The requirement remains for vehicles registered in Jefferson County, St. Charles County, St. Louis County and St. Louis City.

The change comes after the Missouri Department of Natural Resources submitted a formal request to the EPA to end the testing requirement. The Missouri DNR provided documentation that showed the change would not jeopardize air quality because of federal vehicle regulations.

Under new rules unveiled by the federal government in April, new vehicles sold in the United States will have to travel an average of at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026.

“We are happy to announce the removal of this regulatory burden for vehicle owners in Franklin County,” Dru Buntin, the director of the Department of Natural Resources, said in a press release. “We will continue to evaluate and pursue opportunities to remove burdens on our citizens where it will not jeopardize the environmental improvements we have achieved.”