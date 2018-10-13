ST. LOUIS COUNTY - County police are asking for help in locating 49 year old Shon Combs.

She was last seen leaving on foot from a residence in Sir Edward Court.

She has black hair, brown eyes and is approximately 130 pounds.

Shon was last seen wearing a purple short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police say she has been experiencing periods of extreme confusion and is traveling on foot to an unknown destination.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

© 2018 KSDK