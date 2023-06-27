EPA responding to chemical spill near St. Louis airport

The EPA said the spill of 1,000 gallons of wastewater from the Boeing Co. "likely made its way to Coldwater Creek."

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday said it was responding to the spill of a chemical that likely reached Coldwater Creek.

The EPA said in a statement that trivalent chromium compounds were released from a Boeing Co. wastewater treatment plant. There were 1,000 gallons of wastewater released, according to the EPA.

The treatment plant is near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The EPA said Boeing stopped the release and started sampling water from Coldwater Creek. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources was also expected to test the water.

"If there were an immediate threat to life, the local first responders would communicate that directly to the news media and the public," the release said.

The EPA initially reported the spill was hexavalent chromium (Cr VI), a carcinogen. The agency later shared that the "contaminant of concern is most likely trivalent chromium or Cr III."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say trivalent chromium can irritate the respiratory system when inhaled but is otherwise poorly absorbed by humans.

5 On Your Side's requests for comment from Boeing were not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contamination in Coldwater Creek

People living near Coldwater Creek have expressed concerns for years after World War II-era radioactive waste was improperly stored near the creek.

Reports have shown an elevated rate of cancer in people living in the eight ZIP codes around the creek compared to the rest of Missouri.

A study from Boston Chemical Data Corp. tested radiation levels at an elementary school near Coldwater Creek in 2022, finding "high levels" of radioactive lead. Studies from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers showed the school did not have dangerous levels of radiation.

