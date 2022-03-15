What is Equal Pay Day?

Equal Pay Day 2022 falls on March 15. The date is marked to symbolize how much into the year women must work to earn what men earned the year before.

ST. LOUIS — It's Equal Pay Day 2022.

The date means to symbolize the pay gap between men and women in the United States.

Women would have had to work from January 1, 2021, to March 15, 2022, to earn the same amount men made in 2021.

This based on the wage of the average woman who works full time compared to the wage of the average man who works full time.

The latest US Census data show women are paid an average of 83% of a man's pay.

Women of color

The pay gap is larger when comparing the wages of women of color to men.

Here are additional Equal Pay Days, according to the American Association of University Women.

Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Women’s Equal Pay Day is May 3.

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day is September 21.

Native Women’s Equal Pay Day is November 30.

Latina’s Equal Pay Day is December 8.

Pay equity projections

2059 is the year all women and all men working full time year-round will reach pay equity. This projection is from the Institute for Women's Policy Research published in October 2021.

Asian women's average earnings were higher than white men's average earnings in 2020, however Asian women's earnings were disproportionally affected by the pandemic. The Institute of Women's Policy Research projected Asian women to reach pay equity in 2022.

Black women are projected to reach pay equity with white men in 2133. Hispanic or Latina women are projected to reach pay equity with white men in 2206.

Solutions

The Biden administration's Department of Labor issued a report analyzing the occupational separation, disproportional childcare and household labor and other burdens that fall on women. The report emphasized several solutions:

Improving job quality in women-dominated jobs

Helping workers enter non-traditional occupations

Ensuring all jobs, especially new jobs in the growing infrastructure and climate sectors, include equity from the start

Increasing education accessibility by enforcing Title IX and increasing Pell Grant awards

Supporting families seeking childcare and boosting salaries for childcare workers

Starting a paid family and medical leave program

Increasing access to capital for small businesses owned by women

Addressing discrimination, harassment and unsafe working conditions

Other analysts and advocacy groups also support raising the minimum wage, increasing pay transparency with policy and culture changes and boosting unions.

Recognizing the date

The National Committee on Pay Equity encouraged people to wear red on Equal Pay Day. The color red represents women and minority compensation being "in the red" compared to men.

Businesses can run an analysis on pay scales and ensure fair pay policies are in place and enforced.