Ethical Society of Police addresses systemic racism in St. Louis County PD

ESOP's St. Louis County Chapter wants local leaders to acknowledge that systemic racism exists in the St. Louis area and develop a plan to address it

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Ethical Society of Police held a news conference Monday afternoon “to address systemic racism in the St. Louis County Police Department,” ESOP wrote in a news release.

The organization’s St. Louis County chapter said speakers will talk about several topics, including the push to become recognized as an official organization within the county police department. This would allow the group to have regular meetings with Police Chief Mary Barton.

They also want county leaders to acknowledge that systemic racism exists in the St. Louis area and develop a plan to address it.

Comments Chief Barton made earlier this month prompted concern from some county council members. The new chief of police said inappropriate remarks and behavior would no longer be tolerated. When Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway asked for clarification, and if that could be called racism, Chief Barton replied with the following remark.

"There's all kinds of things. Some of it is ageism, some of it is sexism and I think to say that there's systemic racism in the police department is overly broad and probably not accurate. Until we sit down and talk about it and can verify or at least ferret out what it is people are talking about, I think to put a label on it is really unfair and shortsighted,” Chief Barton responded.

ESOP further said the St. Louis County Police Department lags behind departments nationwide when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

“County police officers have dealt with racial discrimination at every level, including the police academy, diversity within specialized units, equitable representation with promotions, fair practices with the hiring process and the discipline of minorities. We have been calling for strongly mandatory cultural competency and implicit/explicit bias training for all ranks within the Department for some time,” ESOP wrote in its news release.