ST. LOUIS — Some fears are big, others are small—but when it comes to even the smallest creatures like bugs and spiders, many of us have a pretty big fear.

That’s why Abby Llorico went to The Butterfly House for Face Your Fears Week on Today in St. Louis.

If you want to get up close and personal with some of the creatures, this weekend is your chance at the Butterfly House’s Bug Ball. October 26 and 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., check out ghoulish goodies, ghostly games, monster jam dancing, treat houses, spooktacular crafts, and of course, plenty of creepy crawlies!

You can RSVP on their website. Admission to the Bug Ball is $14 for non-members and $12 for members.

© 2018 KSDK