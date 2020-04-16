FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A woman having a "mental health crisis" stabbed her daughter and dog Wednesday morning.

Fairview Heights police were called to a home on Brittany Drive at around 7:45 after a report of a mother chasing her daughter down the street with a knife. When they arrived, they took the mother into custody and began looking for the victims.

They found the daughter at a neighbor's home, where she had fled for safety. She had cuts on her arms and a stab wound to the back. She was taken to the hospital, and her injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers also found out the dog was stabbed during the incident. The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police said the woman was off of her prescribed medication and had a mental health episode. She was taken to an area hospital for mental health treatment.

Charges have not been filed.

