'Faith and Blue' event aims to connect police officers with community

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Organizers of the 'Faith and Blue' events say the goal is to build safer and stronger communities by connecting law enforcement officers with the community members they're sworn to protect. Faith leaders in cities around the county help organize community events to bridge the gap.

Monday afternoon, there will be a 'Faith & Blue' event from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. held at the Christian Activity Center on 540 N 6th St, East St Louis, IL 62201.

Over the weekend, Power of Change in Cahokia Heights held its own event.

Our 5 on Your Side crews were there as adults and kids came out to meet with police officers. They handed out candy and other surprises to the kids. Faith leaders said it's important to first find common ground as people.

"It's very important," said Sgt. Maurice Austin of Illinois State Police. "I think it's the critical piece of building relationships between law enforcement with the communities that law enforcement officers live in and serve as well. This is a national movement to get law enforcement engaged and involved with the community."

Illinois State Police Department Director Brendan F. Kelly said, "Faith is what people praise in the good times and seek in the turbulent times. We can't allow to people lose faith in their communities and the people serving them." Kelly adds, "ISP is honored to be a part of these statewide events this weekend and we will continue to work with our community partners throughout the year to keep our communities safe."

Illinois State Police Department says troopers are going to continue to work to connect with the community beyond the end of the 'faith and blue' events, with plans to work with community partners throughout the year.